Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,879,439 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $220.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $261.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

