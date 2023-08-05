Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of several other reports. CL King upped their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,298. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

