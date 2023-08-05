Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Match Group Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,566. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. Match Group has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

