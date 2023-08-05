Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 260 ($3.34) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

