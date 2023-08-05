Mark Newcomer Sells 20,303 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $38,169.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,510,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,880,490.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PaySign Price Performance
Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PaySign by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.
Recommended Stories
