Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LICY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 1.4 %

LICY stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Li-Cycle by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

