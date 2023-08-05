Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. 320,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,037,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 205,193 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kymera Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently commented on KYMR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

