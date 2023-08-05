Kujira (KUJI) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $83.02 million and $552,510.65 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.76313379 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $563,182.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

