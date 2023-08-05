Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 140,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

