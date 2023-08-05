Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,826 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $56,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $62,425,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,516 shares of company stock worth $10,015,012. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.