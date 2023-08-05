Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after buying an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.