Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.10.
Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of KMI opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after buying an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
