KeyCorp Weighs in on Yelp Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Yelp Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,517 shares of company stock worth $3,236,498. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

