Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 1,215,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,161. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

