JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $154.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

