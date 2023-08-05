JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Down 1.9%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.48. 24,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,153% from the average session volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

