JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €52.00 ($57.14) and last traded at €52.30 ($57.47). Approximately 6,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.00 ($58.24).

JOST Werke Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $770.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

