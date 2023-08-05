Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 25,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 41,908 shares.The stock last traded at $56.35 and had previously closed at $57.17.

The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

