Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

JCI traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 6,958,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

