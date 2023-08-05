Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $41,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $41,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $81,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.07. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

