JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.13

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 959682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
JinkoSolar Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
