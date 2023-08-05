JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.13

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 959682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

