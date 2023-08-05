JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $36.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.80.
JFrog Stock Performance
FROG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. 1,051,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 62.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
