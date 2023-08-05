Jefferies Financial Group Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ WING traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.82. 541,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $223.77.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

