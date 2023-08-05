Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. Analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,798.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $9,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 308,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 220,860 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 195,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 370.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

