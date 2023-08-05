IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Up 1.5%

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.47 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.26). 32,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 37,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a PE ratio of 975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.22.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

