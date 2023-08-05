ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. ITT updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

ITT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. 597,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,988. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

