iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.51 and last traded at C$15.61. Approximately 1,148,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,769,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.