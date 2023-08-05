iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 899,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 147,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 161,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.