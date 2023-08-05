iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 899,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 147,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
