iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,304 shares of the company's stock after selling 703,617 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 72,974 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

