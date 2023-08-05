iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading Down 3.4%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.42. 22,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 6,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -4.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.75% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

