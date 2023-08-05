IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Up 9.3%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 2,577,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
IronRidge Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.
IronRidge Resources Company Profile
IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.
