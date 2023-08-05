IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells $103,353.10 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Meurice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $104,883.85.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. IPG Photonics's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

