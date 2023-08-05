Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.50

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 547724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $250.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

