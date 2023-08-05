International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.

International Money Express Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 43.13%. On average, research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,870,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $26,865,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Money Express by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $7,555,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

