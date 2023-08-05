International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.
International Money Express Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of IMXI stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,870,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $26,865,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Money Express by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $7,555,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
