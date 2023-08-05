International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.96.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 46,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.38.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.