Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 940,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,483. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

