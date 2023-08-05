Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist Financial

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.25.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IBP traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.10. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.