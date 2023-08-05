Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Stephens

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $140.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.10. 232,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,425. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $16,658,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $12,549,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

