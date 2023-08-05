Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Sells $3,805,920.27 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $386.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.32 and a 200 day moving average of $367.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

