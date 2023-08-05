Insider Selling: Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,447,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,236,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Information Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

