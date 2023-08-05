Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CAO Sells $67,446.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

