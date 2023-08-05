Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CAO Sells $67,446.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.