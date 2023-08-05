Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 167,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.21. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agiliti

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agiliti by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

