Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Agiliti Stock Performance
AGTI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 167,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.21. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
