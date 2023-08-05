Insider Buying: The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Acquires £23,851.26 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider G Paul Hooper acquired 14,723 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £23,851.26 ($30,621.72).

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

LON:ALU opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Alumasc Group plc has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.26. The stock has a market cap of £54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

