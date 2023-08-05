Insider Buying: The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Acquires £23,851.26 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider G Paul Hooper acquired 14,723 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £23,851.26 ($30,621.72).
The Alumasc Group Stock Performance
LON:ALU opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Alumasc Group plc has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.26. The stock has a market cap of £54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 0.75.
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
