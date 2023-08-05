Insider Buying: Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Buys £1,496.40 in Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,496.40 ($1,921.17).
Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Isabel Liu acquired 732 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,837.32 ($2,358.87).
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Isabel Liu bought 719 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,840.64 ($2,363.13).
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
SOI stock opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,578.57 and a beta of 0.72. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.62). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.59.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Announces Dividend
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
