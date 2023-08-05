Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Purchases A$123,283.30 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Roche purchased 700 shares of Macquarie Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$176.12 ($118.20) per share, with a total value of A$123,283.30 ($82,740.47).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.99%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

