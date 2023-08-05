Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of INVA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 490,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Insider Activity

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $91,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 290,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $91,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

