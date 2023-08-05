Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

