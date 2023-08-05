Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
OTCMKTS IVBXF opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
