Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INFI opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.