Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
INFI opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
