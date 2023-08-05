IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Down 1.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 39,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 96,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.