Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.16). Approximately 154,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 429,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.16).

IHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.45) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,252.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

