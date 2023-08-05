ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $77,100.60 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $17.06. 6,671,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after buying an additional 2,942,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

